Hajj sermon urges Muslims to uphold patience, unity and devotion to Allah

Sheikh Dr Ali Al Hudaify, th Imam of Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, is delivering a Hajj sermon at Namirah Mosque in Makkah on May 26, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

Pilgrims offer combined Zuhr, Asr prayers.

Sermon stresses obedience and truthfulness.

Imam urges calmness during Hajj rituals.



Muslims were urged to remain patient during hardships and strengthen their devotion to Allah during the Hajj sermon delivered at Namirah Mosque in Arafat on Tuesday.

Sheikh Ali Al Hudaify delivered the Hajj Khutbah before millions of pilgrims gathered in the plains of Arafat. Following the sermon, pilgrims offered combined and shortened Zuhr and Asr prayers.

Addressing the congregation, Sheikh Al Hudaify called on Muslims to adopt piety and fulfil their commitments. “O people, fear Allah, for by it the servant attains salvation in his Hereafter,” he said during the sermon.

He stressed that true preparation for the Hereafter lies in monotheism and sincere worship. “The greatest preparation for the Hereafter is through monotheism and the worship of Allah alone, and abandoning the supplication to anyone other than Him,” he said.

The imam also reminded worshippers that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the final messenger of Allah and urged Muslims to adhere to truthfulness while avoiding falsehood, backbiting and religious innovations.

Highlighting the spiritual and social significance of Hajj, Sheikh Al Hudaify said the pilgrimage reflects unity and solidarity among Muslims from across the world. “In Hajj, the manifestations of mutual acquaintance, harmony, cooperation, and solidarity among the people of Islam become evident,” he said.

He further instructed pilgrims to maintain discipline during the pilgrimage and avoid political activities or disputes. “There should be no disobedience, no arguing during Hajj, and no political slogans or partisan calls,” he said.

The sermon also emphasised calmness and compliance with official guidelines during Hajj rituals. “Follow and implement the instructions of the organising authorities to avoid chaos and to safeguard lives,” Sheikh Al Hudaify urged.

Special prayers were offered during the sermon for the forgiveness of sins, acceptance of worship and improvement in the condition of Muslims worldwide. “O Allah, accept from the pilgrims their supplications and rituals, make their affairs easy for them, forgive their sins, and return them to their homelands safe, blessed, and successful,” he prayed.

After completing the rituals at Arafat, pilgrims are scheduled to proceed to Mina for the next stage of Hajj.

Namirah Mosque holds historic significance in Islam due to its association with the site where Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) delivered his Farewell Sermon. Located around 22 kilometres from Masjid al Haram, it is considered the second-largest mosque in the holy sites area.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim Ummah and pilgrims performing Hajj in his message on the occasion of Hajj.

The prime minister, in his message, described Hajj as a spiritually uplifting and blessed occasion, calling it the finest opportunity for worshippers to seek the mercy, grace, and blessings of Allah Almighty.

He prayed for the acceptance of the pilgrims' worship and urged Muslims to implement Islamic teachings and values in their daily lives.