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PM says fuel relief funds for bus, truck operators being disbursed via digital wallets

Shehbaz assures of adequate fuel reserves as petrol, diesel prices surge sharply due to global crude hikes, mideast war

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Published April 05, 2026

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses an event in Islamabad on August 12, 2025. — PID
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses an event in Islamabad on August 12, 2025. — PID
  • Meeting reviews petroleum reserves, relief measures amid ongoing crisis.
  • Subsidies for transporters being transferred under transparent system.
  • Govt vows to prioritise aid for economically vulnerable groups.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that relief payments for public and freight transporters were now being transferred through digital wallets as part of measures to ease the ongoing fuel crisis and support those most affected by rising petroleum prices.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Shehbaz chaired a meeting to review the country’s petroleum reserves and the government’s measures to support people during the ongoing crisis.

“The disbursement of relief funds to individuals operating public transport and freight vehicles has begun through digital wallets,” the PMO quoted the prime minister as saying.

“Subsidies are now being digitally transferred for public transport buses and wagons, as well as goods transport trucks and freight vehicles under an efficient and transparent system,” he added.

Sharif stressed that the government is working to ensure aid reaches economically vulnerable groups as quickly as possible. 

“We will not abandon our people during difficult times." 

The government’s top priority is providing relief to the people during challenging circumstances. 

The money saved through government austerity measures will be spent on the public,” he said.

The statement said PM Shehbaz was updated on the progress of initiatives aimed at cushioning the impact of rising petroleum prices. 

He was assured that sufficient fuel reserves are in place to meet the country’s needs.

The briefing also covered the overall implementation of relief measures for the public.

The announcement comes after fuel prices surged sharply due to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, according to the PMP statement. 

It must be noted that prices of the two most consumed fuels — petrol and diesel — were raised by Rs55 per litre on March 6, and the government introduced strict austerity measures on March 9 to tackle the situation. 

Since then, fuel prices have seen a massive hike owing to high crude oil prices around the world, unleashing an unprecedented wave of inflation in the country.

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