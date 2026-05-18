Govt says no electricity tariff hike in June due to 'effective policy measures'

The representational image shows a man riding a bicycle near power lines connecting pylons of high-tension electricity. — Reuters/File

Consumers shielded from rising power tariff: Power Division.

Rs38bn additional cost avoided via timely policy measures: spox.

Power consumers received Rs65bn refunds in first quarter.



The Power Division said on Monday that the electricity tariff will remain unchanged in June, crediting effective policy measures for shielding consumers from additional financial pressure despite challenges in fuel supply and generation costs.

Electricity consumers have been spared a monthly fuel adjustment burden of between Rs5 and Rs6 per unit, which would otherwise have increased electricity bills, a spokesperson said.

He added that despite the suspension of LNG supplies and expensive furnace oil, no extra cost has been passed on to end users.

According to the Power Division, a potential additional burden worth around Rs38 billion has been avoided through timely measures.

The spokesperson stated that the monthly fuel adjustment hike has been contained at Rs1.73 per unit, preventing a sharper rise in electricity tariffs.

He further said continuity of energy policies, rising electricity demand and a targeted special package contributed to overall relief for the power consumers.

The spokesperson added that additional local gas availability and increased output from imported coal-based plants helped ease load management pressures.

In the first quarter, electricity consumers received refunds amounting to Rs65 billion, while a quarterly adjustment delivered relief of Rs1.93 per unit, as per the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said this adjustment effectively neutralised the impact of monthly fuel costs and ensured further relief despite difficult operational conditions.

The division also ensured that the reference tariff will not be increased in the next month, and a relief of approximately Re0.20 per unit is likely to be given to the consumers.

Earlier this month, Federal Energy Minister Awais Leghari said Pakistan was steadily reducing dependence on imported fuel, with 74% of electricity now generated from local sources and 26% from imported coal and gas.

He said local energy share is expected to rise to nearly 96% in the coming years, as imported fuel dependence declines and feasibility studies support conversion of imported coal plants to Thar coal.

Leghari said the shift will reduce electricity costs, stressing that wind and solar cannot replace base-load power, while Pakistan continues relying on fossil fuel and hydropower for energy stability and reliability.

He said 11,500 of 14,000 feeders face no load-shedding, while remaining areas suffer outages due to losses, adding government plans transformer-level management and targets 96% clean energy by 2032.