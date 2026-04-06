Pakistani expats in UAE vow support, offer volunteer services in solidarity move

Bu Abdullah, Emirati entrepreneur and businessman, addresses the audience on stage along with Malik Aslam and Mian Munir Hans during the solidarity event in Dubai. Photo courtesy reporter.— Reporter

DUBAI: Pakistani expatriates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have reaffirmed their support for the host country, offering to volunteer their services if required, in a strong show of unity during ongoing regional tensions.

At a community event held in Dubai under the “One Nation, One Family” campaign, speakers said Pakistanis living in the UAE consider it their home and are committed to standing by the country in challenging times.

“The UAE supported our dreams. Now we are ready to return that support in full force,” a participant said, reflecting the mood of the gathering.

Participants listen and clap as speakers express readiness to take responsibility and support the UAE during the event.— Reporter

Several attendees described themselves as “sons of the soil” and said they were ready to assist authorities in any capacity. “We are waiting for directions and are prepared to serve wherever needed,” one speaker added.

Prominent Emirati entrepreneur and businessman, Bu Abdullah, attending as a guest of honour, said all residents were part of one national family and called for unity and adherence to rules during the current situation.

Event organiser Mian Munir Hans thanked the UAE leadership for ensuring the country’s security and praised its continued commitment to peace and tolerance.

Mohammad Saleem, Vice President of Pakistan Business Council Sharjah, addresses the gathering in Dubai.— Reporter

Overseas Pakistani representative Malik Aslam said that many Pakistanis have come to the UAE, built their lives, and achieved their dreams, adding that the community remains grateful and will continue to stand by the UAE leadership in all circumstances.

Overseas Pakistanis, including long-time resident Qadir Magsi and business leader Mohammad Saleem, expressed emotional attachment to the UAE, saying they were ready to fulfil any responsibility if called upon.

The event was organised by the Pakistan Peoples Party Middle East and attended by members of the Pakistani community, business groups and political representatives, who collectively expressed solidarity with the UAE and appreciation for the opportunities the country has provided.