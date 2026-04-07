Islamabad reaffirms ‘unwavering support' for Riyadh amid Middle East tensions

A police officer stands guard outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Islamabad, March 25, 2026. — Reuters

FO expresses "deep concern" over Iranian attacks.

Pakistan mourns loss of life during Iran attacks: FO.

FO conveys Pakistan's condolences to victim families.



Pakistan on Tuesday reaffirmed its unwavering support for Saudi Arabia’s security following recent Iranian attacks on energy facilities in the kingdom.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi denounced the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia, terming them a "serious violation" of the kingdom's territorial integrity and a "dangerous escalation" in the ongoing war in the Middle East.

The statement comes after overnight attacks on Saudi Arabia hit a petrochemical complex in a sprawling industrial area in the eastern city of Jubail, a witness who requested anonymity told AFP, hours after similar installations in Iran were struck.

The FO expressed "deep concern" over the missile and drone attacks carried out by Iran against the Saudi energy facilities.

Pakistan mourns the loss of life resulting from these attacks and strongly deplores the damage inflicted on vital infrastructure, read the communique.

The FO conveyed Pakistan's sincere condolences to the families of the victims, saying the country stood firmly in solidarity with the Saudi government and people during the difficult time.

Pakistan considers these attacks a serious violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the FO said, terming the attacks "a dangerous escalation" that undermined regional peace and stability.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, has upended global energy markets.

Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting the flow of oil and energy shipments, while also launching attacks on energy facilities across the Gulf region.

The latest strike on Saudi energy sites comes two weeks after Tehran warned it would target energy and water infrastructure across the Gulf if US President Donald Trump followed through on his threat to attack Iran’s electricity grid.

"If Iran's fuel and energy infrastructure is attacked by the enemy, all energy infrastructure, as well as information technology and water desalination facilities belonging to the US and its regional allies will be targeted, in line with previous warnings," Iranian military spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaqari said on March 23.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf reinforced the warning, saying in a post on X that critical infrastructure and energy facilities across the Middle East could be "irreversibly destroyed" if Iranian power plants were attacked.



— With additional input from AFP, Reuters