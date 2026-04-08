Global leaders acknowledge Pakistan's role in facilitating Iran-US ceasefire

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir review a passing out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, in Abbottabad on April 26. — AFP

Leaders from around world hail Pakistan's efforts.

UN boss expresses appreciation for Pakistan's efforts.

Iran vows to cease operations if attacks are halted.

Leaders and lawmakers from across the world, including the United States, have acknowledged Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts in facilitating a two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, reached shortly before President Donald Trump’s deadline.

Trump, in a post on his Social Truth, said he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran after discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The announcement represented an abrupt turnaround from earlier in the day, when he issued an extraordinary warning that "a whole civili[s]ation will die tonight" if his demands were not met. The US president had set an 8pm ET deadline for April 8.

Following Trump's announcement, PM Shehbaz took to X and announced that Iran, the US, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere.

"I warmly welcome the sagacious gesture and extend deepest gratitude to the leadership of both countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes," he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, expressed gratitude and appreciation for "my dear brothers PM Sharif and Field Marshal Munir, for their tireless efforts to end the war in the region."

"In response to the brotherly request of PM Sharif in his tweet, and considering the request by the US for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal as well as announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations, I hereby declare on behalf of Iran's Supreme National Security Council: If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations."

UK High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, thanked Pakistan for the "quiet, effective, diplomatic role" it played in bringing about this vital ceasefire.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Minister for Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters, also welcomed the announcements by the United States and Iran over the past few hours.

"We are grateful for the work of Pakistan, and others such as Turkiye and Egypt, to seek to find a solution to the crisis," he wrote on X.

He vowed that in the coming days and weeks, New Zealand will stand in support of all efforts to bring about a lasting, durable end to this conflict.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong issued a joint statement welcoming the two-week truce to negotiate a resolution to the conflict in the Middle East.

"We have been clear the longer the war goes on, the more significant the impact on the global economy will be, and the greater the human cost."

Albanese and Wong thanked the mediators — including Pakistan, Egypt, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia —and said Australia “wants to see the ceasefire upheld and a resolution to the conflict”.

Separately, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the "achievement of an agreement on a full ceasefire and truce in the Middle East, reached with the mediation of Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Munir.

"This agreement became possible due to the goodwill and wisdom of the President of the United States, Donald Trump and the senior leadership of #Iran, as well as all countries involved in the military conflict," he added.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also welcomed the ceasefire between the US and Iran, and called for lasting peace in the region.

In a social media post, Anwar extended sincere congratulations and deep appreciation to Pakistan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the tireless and courageous diplomacy that helped bring this moment about.

"Pakistan's willingness to speak to all sides, without fear or favour, reflects the highest traditions of Muslim solidarity and international responsibility," he added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the US-Iran two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, his spokesperson said, while urging all parties to work toward long-term peace in the Middle East.

He also expressed sincere appreciation for the efforts of Pakistan and other countries involved in facilitating the ceasefire.