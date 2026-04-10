Cruz Beckham reveals new change in Victoria Beckham’s life

Cruz Beckham has shared that his mum Victoria Beckham no longer has any of her tattoos.

The younger Beckham confirmed this during a question session with fans, replying, “No not anymore x,” when asked about it.

Victoria once got a few tattoos, including ones for her husband David Beckham and their family.

Over time, fans noticed that they were fading and it is now clear she got them removed.

The former Spice Girl earlier talked about this before, saying that she got the tattoos a long time ago and did not like how they looked anymore.

She said that they were not very delicate and did not feel “pretty,” so she decided to get rid of them.

Tattoo removal usually takes time and several sessions, as the ink is slowly broken down. However, it does not always completely disappear.

While Victoria has chosen to remove her tattoos, David still has many, and their sons also have their own.

At the same time, Brooklyn Beckham has been making changes to his tattoos too, covering some of the ones linked to his family during their ongoing issues.