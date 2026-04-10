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PSL 11: Quetta Gladiators set 183-run target for Rawalpindiz

Rossouw scores fifty for Gladiators; Ben Sears takes three wickets for Pindiz

By
Sports Desk
|

Published April 10, 2026

Saud Shakeel (left) and Rilee Rossouw (centre-right) during Quetta Gladiators innings as Ben Sears (right) bowls for Pindiz in the PSL 11 match on April 10, 2026.
Saud Shakeel (left) and Rilee Rossouw (centre-right) during Quetta Gladiators' innings as Ben Sears (right) bowls for Pindiz in the PSL 11 match on April 10, 2026.

Rilee Rossouw’s fifty and Hasan Nawaz’s vital late cameo helped Quetta Gladiators set a 183-run target against Rawalpindiz in the 18th match of PSL 11 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Sam Harper, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Bevon Jacobs, Rilee Rossouw, Jahandad Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khalil Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Usman Khawaja, Yasir Khan, Abdullah Fazal, Mubasir Khan, Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Saad Masood, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Ben Sears.


This is a developing story and is being updated with further details

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