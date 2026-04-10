PSL 11: Quetta Gladiators set 183-run target for Rawalpindiz

Published April 10, 2026
Rilee Rossouw’s fifty and Hasan Nawaz’s vital late cameo helped Quetta Gladiators set a 183-run target against Rawalpindiz in the 18th match of PSL 11 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Friday.
Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Sam Harper, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Bevon Jacobs, Rilee Rossouw, Jahandad Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khalil Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.
RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Usman Khawaja, Yasir Khan, Abdullah Fazal, Mubasir Khan, Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Saad Masood, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Ben Sears.
This is a developing story and is being updated with further details