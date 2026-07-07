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Argentina stage stunning late comeback to see off Egypt

Enzo Fernandez heads Argentina's winning goal three minutes into stoppage time

By
Reuters
|

Published July 07, 2026

Argentinas Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring their third goal with Lautaro Martinez in their Round of 16 match against Egypt at the Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, US, July 7, 2026. — Reuters
Argentina's Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring their third goal with Lautaro Martinez in their Round of 16 match against Egypt at the Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, US, July 7, 2026. — Reuters

Holders Argentina survived a massive scare and staged an amazing comeback with three late goals to earn a 3-2 win over Egypt on Tuesday that sent them through to the World Cup quarter-finals.

Enzo Fernandez headed the winning goal three minutes into stoppage time from a Lautaro Martinez cross to stun Egypt who thought they had at least taken the champions to extra time.

Cristian Romero pulled one back for Argentina with 11 minutes remaining from a free header and Lionel Messi levelled the tie four minutes later with a blistering strike from inside the area.

Egypt went in front in the 15th minute, with Yasser Ibrahim getting ahead of his marker Lisandro Martinez to power a header into the far corner.

Messi's penalty was saved by keeper Mostafa Shobeir, the Argentina captain's second miss from the spot in the tournament.

Mostafa Zico had a goal ruled out but went on to double Egypt's lead with 23 minutes left.

Argentina will meet Switzerland or Colombia in Saturday's quarter-final in Kansas.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

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