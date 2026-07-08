ICC seeks explanation from ECB over Stokes retirement video

England's Ben Stokes speaks to media at the end of day four of the third Test against New Zealand at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham, Britain, June 28, 2026. — Reuters

The International Cricket Council (ICC) sought clarification from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over footage of former Test captain Ben Stokes informing his teammates of his decision to retire from international cricket, according to reports published in the English media on Wednesday.

The ECB made the news of Stokes's retirement from international cricket public by sharing the footage on social media during the fourth day of their third and final Test of the home series against New Zealand, which the apex body alleged contravened its standards for Players' and Match Officials' Areas (PMOA) at international matches, the report suggested.

For the unversed, Article 2.2.11 of the PMOA minimum standards states national cricket federations should: "Ensure that there are no fixed or temporary video cameras or other recording equipment set up within any dressing room used by the teams for the purposes of broadcasting video or audio footage."

As a result, the ICC sent a letter to the ECB on Saturday and stated that the cricket board had breached the provision by recording and broadcasting the footage and audio of Stokes' address before the Test concluded.

The report further claimed that the ICC had also previously informed the ECB that any footage shot in the PMOA must not carry audio or be released before the conclusion of a match.

Notably, Stokes, while speaking to the broadcasters at the conclusion of the penultimate day of the deciding Test, had also explained the reason behind the public announcement during the play, sharing that it was "a plan" between his agents and the ECB.

"I just said, 'You guys work with Michael Lumb and Neil Fairbrother, who work with me, and you guys just come up with a plan'," Stokes had said.