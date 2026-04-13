 
Geo News

Australia appoints woman to lead its army for the first time

Lieutenant General Susan Coyle, the current chief ‌of joint capabilities, to become chief of army in July

By
Reuters
|

Published April 13, 2026

Newly appointed Chief of Army Lieutenant General Susan Coyle poses for photographers after a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, April 13, 2026. — Reuters
Newly appointed Chief of Army Lieutenant General Susan Coyle poses for photographers after a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, April 13, 2026. — Reuters 

Australia on Monday said a woman would lead its army for the first time in history, as part of a reshuffle of the country's defence force leadership.

Lieutenant General Susan Coyle, the current chief ‌of joint capabilities, will become chief of army in July, the government said in a statement. She will replace Lieutenant General Simon Stuart.

Coyle's appointment comes as Australia's military seeks to boost the number of female officers in its ranks. It faces a wave of allegations of systematic sexual harassment and discrimination.

"From ⁠July, we will have the first ever female chief of army in the Australian Army's 125-year history," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement.

Defence Minister Richard Marles called Coyle's appointment a "deeply historic moment."

"As Susan said to me, you cannot be what you cannot see," he said.

"Susan's achievement will be deeply significant to women who are serving in the Australian Defence Force today and women who are thinking about serving in the Australian Defence Force in the future."

Coyle, ‌55, ⁠enlisted in the military in 1987 and has held a number of senior command roles. She will be the first woman to lead any service branch of the military, Marles said.

Women currently make up around 21% of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and 18.5% ⁠of senior leadership roles. The ADF has set a target of 25% of overall participation for women by 2030.

Last October, a class action lawsuit was filed against the ADF alleging it failed ⁠to protect thousands of female officers from systematic sexual assault, harassment and discrimination.

The government on Monday also appointed Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, the current chief ⁠of the navy, as the head of the ADF, succeeding Admiral David Johnston.

The current deputy chief of navy, Rear Admiral Matthew Buckley, will replace Hammond as head of the branch.

World urges more negotiation after US-Iran talks end without deal video
World urges more negotiation after US-Iran talks end without deal
US 'unable' to gain Tehran's trust in Islamabad Talks, says Iran's parliament speaker
US 'unable' to gain Tehran's trust in Islamabad Talks, says Iran's parliament speaker
Gaza aid flotilla aims to break Israeli blockade yet again
Gaza aid flotilla aims to break Israeli blockade yet again
London police arrest 523 people at protest over Palestine Action ban
London police arrest 523 people at protest over Palestine Action ban
'Diplomacy never ends', says Iran after Islamabad talks conclude sans agreement
'Diplomacy never ends', says Iran after Islamabad talks conclude sans agreement
Indonesian women face jail over blasphemy charges
Indonesian women face jail over blasphemy charges
Easter truce between Russia and Ukraine begins
Easter truce between Russia and Ukraine begins
UK pauses its plan to cede Chagos Islands after US opposition
UK pauses its plan to cede Chagos Islands after US opposition