Pakistan proposes fresh round of US-Iran talks in Islamabad: report

Security personnel check vehicles at a checkpoint near Serena Hotel following USand Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 12, 2026. — Reuters

Pakistan continues mediation as US and Iran explore options for renewed talks.

Fresh negotiations likely before ceasefire expiry; venue yet to be finalised.

Backchannel diplomacy continues after inconclusive US-Iran meeting.

Pakistan has proposed hosting a second round of talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad in the coming days, before the current ceasefire expires on April 21, the Associated Press reported, citing two Pakistani officials.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the proposal would depend on whether the two sides prefer an alternative venue. They added that the earlier negotiations in Islamabad were part of a continuing diplomatic process rather than a one-off engagement.

The initial round of US-Iran talks, hosted by Pakistan in Islamabad, brought together senior delegations in what officials described as intensive, closed-door negotiations aimed at ending weeks of conflict. The trilateral "Islamabad Talks" lasted nearly 21 hours after beginning on the afternoon of April 11, reflecting the complexity and high stakes involved.

Despite extensive discussions, the first round ended without a formal agreement. US Vice President JD Vance, who led the American delegation, said the negotiations had failed to produce a deal, though both sides used the platform to outline their positions in detail. Pakistani officials, however, viewed the meeting as a significant step in opening direct channels of communication between Washington and Tehran.

According to Reuters and the Associated Press, engagement between the two sides has continued since the Islamabad meeting, with the possibility of a second round being considered as early as Thursday. Diplomats say Islamabad is again being discussed as a potential venue, although Geneva remains another option.

Sources told Reuters that Pakistan has continued to play a mediating role by relaying messages between Tehran and Washington. A US official said there was ongoing engagement and forward movement towards a possible agreement, while Vance noted in a television interview that "a lot of progress" had been made, adding that the next move rests with Iran.

The Islamabad talks were widely seen as a rare instance of direct engagement facilitated by a third party, with Pakistan coordinating closely with both sides to bring them to the table. Officials familiar with the process said the discussions focused on narrowing differences over ceasefire terms, regional security and broader political concerns.

The conflict, which began on February 28 following coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, has killed more than 2,000 people and destabilised the wider region. Iran responded with retaliatory actions, including disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and targeting US and Israeli interests.

A ceasefire announced on April 8 — brokered with Pakistan's involvement — has temporarily halted hostilities, but major disagreements remain. Washington has proposed a 15-point framework covering nuclear and missile issues, sanctions relief and maritime security, while Tehran has put forward a 10-point plan seeking broader sanctions removal and greater control over key waterways.

The international community has broadly welcomed Pakistan’s role in hosting the "Islamabad Talks" and facilitating dialogue, with its continued diplomatic efforts seen as key to sustaining momentum towards a potential agreement.