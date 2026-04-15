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Dubai's Burj Al Arab to close for 18 months for major restoration

Luxury hotel says project aims to preserve its distinctive interiors and architectural heritage after more than 25 years of operation

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

Published April 15, 2026

An undated image of Burj Al Arab. — Instagram@Jumeirah
An undated image of Burj Al Arab. — Instagram@Jumeirah

DUBAI: Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab will temporarily close as it undergoes an 18-month phased restoration programme, its owner Jumeirah Group said.

The luxury hotel, one of the most recognisable landmarks in the United Arab Emirates, said the project aims to preserve its distinctive interiors and architectural heritage after more than 25 years of operation. 

The company announced the plan on social media, describing it as a “thoughtful pause” while upgrades are carried out.

Jumeirah said the work would be implemented in carefully planned phases to maintain the identity of the sail-shaped structure, widely seen as a symbol of Dubai’s skyline and tourism industry.

Construction of the hotel began on July 10, 1994, and it officially opened on December 1, 1999. Standing at 321 metres, the building was designed by British architect Tom Wright and developed at a cost of around $1 billion.

The hotel has 56 floors, including three underground levels, 202 luxury suites and 18 elevators, with its top floor located about 197.5 metres above ground.

Jumeirah said the restoration would focus on conserving the hotel’s interiors while upgrading facilities to meet modern standards, aiming to enhance guest experience without altering its signature design.

“This moment marks not an ending, but a thoughtful pause, dedicated to preserving an icon for generations to come,” the company said.

The Burj Al Arab, a flagship of Dubai’s luxury tourism sector, has hosted high-profile guests for more than two decades and has remained a global symbol of the emirate’s rapid development.

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