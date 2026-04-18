Harry's unexpected move at Meghan's event leaves fans guessing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attracted widespread attention during their Australia trip due to their events, interviews and strong bond.

However, Harry's one sudden move at an event that spotlighted his wife Meghan Markle raised eyebrows among fans.

It happenet when the Duchess attended a 90-minute speaking engagement at Sydney's InterContinental Hotel near Coogee Beach.

Attendees revealed how the Duke of Sussex looked a little off during the event.

According to The Times, Harry made a brief appearance at the event, sitting with Marcus Anderson, a director of a club chain and close friend of the couple.

The Duke's abrupt departure from the event, however, left guests bewildered.

One guest told the outlet, "It was the most unusual thing. People were taking pictures of Meghan on the stage, and Harry sort of rushed out. Really quicly.

They continued: "He did not wait for her to come off the stage, did not collect her from the stage. It was really odd."

The guest added to an outlet, "I sat there, and everyone kept going on about how handsome he was and how wondeful he was, but he just almost ran out."

They went on to explain the moment as "quite bizarre."

Undoubtedly, the Duke's hasty exit stood in stark consrast to the attention lavished upon the former Hollywood star and Harry's sweetheart, Meghan, throughout the evening.

The Sydney event perfectly epitomised how the Sussexes have transformed their royal status into a commercial enterprise since saying ggod bye to the royal life in 2020 in pursuit of financial freedom.