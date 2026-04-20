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Here are the key features of 'WhatsApp Plus'

"WhatsApp Plus designed for users who want more ways to organise and personalise their experience,” says spokesperson

By
Web Desk
|

Published April 20, 2026

Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration.— Reuters/File
Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration.— Reuters/File

Meta’s popular messaging application WhatsApp is testing a paid premium subscription called “WhatsApp Plus”, aimed at enhancing the personalised messaging experience by offering customised icons, themes, ringtones, and additional features.

As part of the test drive, the company confirmed that it has been spotted by many users. However, the plan was optional and intended to provide users who were willing to enhance their experience with paid subscriptions.

“WhatsApp is testing a new, with an optional subscription called WhatsApp Plus, designed for users who want more ways to organise and personalise their experience,” TechCrunch reported, citing a Meta spokesperson.

WhatsApp Plus will allow users to use certain themes, ringtones, and notification tones in the chat list, as well as pin up to 20 chats instead of three in the free tier.

“Premium features include expanded pinned chats, custom lists, new chat themes, and more. We’re starting with a small test to gather feedback and ensure we’re building something people find genuinely valuable.”

According to Wabetainfo, the estimated charges of a premium subscription could be €2.49 per month in Europe, $29 in Mexico, and Rs229 in Pakistan. However, subscription charges have not been announced yet.

It added that the company has been offering a free trial for a month.

The premium plan will follow a monthly subscription model with automatic renewal. The plan will be renewed monthly unless subscriptions are cancelled by users manually.

Additionally, users would have to cancel subscriptions at least 24 hours before renewal by using the Google Play Store to avoid renewal.

According to Tech Crunch, more than a decade ago, WhatsApp had been charging a $1 fee in some regions, but it eliminated it after Meta bought it in 2016.

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