WhatsApp to let users generate private summaries of unread chats

Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp. — Reuters/File

Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on a new feature that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to summarise unread messages, so users don’t have to scroll through endless group chats and one-on-one conversations.

The Meta-owned messaging and video calling platform said that it announced a feature that lets users summarise multiple unread chats.

This feature will allow users to catch up on multiple conversations more efficiently without opening them separately, it added.

According to WABetaInfo, chats will be summarised by the artificial intelligence. It emphasised that the process is secure, and messages will remain private through private processing. This means that Meta can not access the messages during the process.

Once development is complete, the feature will be rolled out to select beta testers.