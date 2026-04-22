Two Pakistanis picked for China space programme; one to fly as payload specialist

This representational image shows a Long March 2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou-21 spacecraft blasts off to China's Tiangong space station from the launchpad at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China October 31, 2025. — Reuters

Pakistan preparing for its first-ever participation in mission to CSS.

Space mission planned for launch in late 2026.

Pakistani astronaut to conduct microgravity experiments.

The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) on Wednesday announced a landmark advancement in Pakistan’s manned space mission programme as two astronaut candidates — Khurram Daud and Muhammad Zeeshan Ali — are set to depart for China to begin advanced astronaut training at the Astronaut Centre of China (ACC).

In an X post, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that this is a significant step forward in Pakistan’s space exploration journey that positions the country in the community of a select group of nations actively engaged in human spaceflight programmes.

Under this collaboration, Pakistan is preparing for its first-ever participation in a mission to the China Space Station (CSS), it added.

“The mission is currently planned for launch in late 2026, where a Pakistani astronaut will serve as a Payload Expert aboard the Shenzhen mission,” said the ministry.

During the mission aboard the CSS, the Pakistani astronaut will conduct several scientific experiments in microgravity.

These experiments span critical areas including material science, fluid physics, life/ bio science, and biotechnology, with potential applications for climate resilience, food security, and industrial innovation.

On the historical occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the efforts of Suparco, a harbinger of deep-space exploration.

The premier also appreciated the ironclad China-Pakistan brotherhood, yet another testimony of which is choosing Pakistan to be the first country for participation in manned space mission.

The development came two months after the Suparco successfully completed the secondary phase of astronaut candidates’ selection.

In a statement on February 7, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said that the milestone marked a significant development in Pakistan’s Human Spaceflight Programme.

Following an initial screening process conducted in Pakistan, two candidates were shortlisted after undergoing comprehensive medical, psychological and aptitude assessments at the Astronauts Centre of China (ACC), in line with international human spaceflight standards.

The ISPR had said the cooperation is anchored in the bilateral Astronaut Cooperation Agreement signed in February 2025, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The agreement reflects the prime minister’s vision and support, which were instrumental in enabling Pakistan’s participation in human spaceflight.

The ISPR had described the development as a landmark achievement for Pakistan’s space ambitions and a testament to growing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and China in advanced scientific and technological domains.