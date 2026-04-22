PM announces electric bikes for govt employees on easy instalments

Prime Minister Shehbaz chairs a meeting on promotion of electric vehicles in the country on April 22, 2026. — PID

Govt targets 30% EV shift in five years, PM told.

PM stresses transparency in electric motorbike subsidies.

Premier pushes for faster implementation of scheme.



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced that the government employees up to BPS-16 would be provided electric bikes on easy installments.

The premier made the announcement while chairing a high-level meeting on the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country.

The meeting was informed that the government aimed to shift 30% of vehicles to electric power within the next five years, a move expected to save approximately $4.5 billion in fuel imports.

The prime minister directed relevant authorities to accelerate ongoing initiatives aimed at promoting EV adoption across the country.

He emphasised that, given the evolving regional situation and future energy demands, the transition to electric vehicles would not only reduce the import bill but also contribute significantly to environmental protection and energy security.

The prime minister also stressed the need for transparency in the provision of subsidies for electric motorbikes under the National EV Policy.

He instructed officials to further expedite the implementation of the scheme.

During the briefing, officials informed the prime minister that 72 manufacturing certificates have so far been issued for electric motorcycles and rickshaws, along with four certificates for electric cars.

Additionally, 123 applications have been received for the installation of EV charging stations nationwide.