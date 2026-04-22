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National karate player Arzoo Haider succumbs to injuries

Arzoo Haider Ali was injured last week after falling from a scooty

By
Nadeem Kausar
|

Published April 22, 2026

Late national karate player Arzoo Haider Ali poses for a photo after winning a medal. — Instagram/ hska_2004
Late national karate player Arzoo Haider Ali poses for a photo after winning a medal. — Instagram/ hska_2004

National karate player Arzoo Haider Ali, who was injured after falling from a scooty last week, died at a private hospital in Quetta on Wednesday, confirmed the Balochistan sports secretary.

Arzoo was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital with severe head injuries on Saturday. She was on her way to participate in a karate championship at Ayub Sports Complex when she met with a traffic accident.

She had represented Balochistan in several competitions and won gold and silver medals at the National Games.

Earlier this week, Balochistan Sports Secretary Durra Baloch, on the instructions of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, had visited the hospital to inquire about the national karate player.

During the visit, the secretary met the player’s family and assured them of full support for medical treatment.

He had emphasised that the provincial government’s Sports Department was extending all possible assistance and maintaining close contact with the family to ensure Arzoo received the best care.

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