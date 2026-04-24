 
Geo News

Dubai cracks down on reckless motorcyclists

Police impound 10 bikes, initiate legal action against a group of young riders

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

Published April 24, 2026

A biker performs dangerous stunts on public roads in Dubai in this screenshot from a video released on April 24, 2026. — Screengrab via X @DubaiPoliceHQ
A biker performs dangerous stunts on public roads in Dubai in this screenshot from a video released on April 24, 2026. — Screengrab via X @DubaiPoliceHQ

DUBAI: Dubai Police have impounded around 10 motorcycles and initiated legal action against a group of young riders caught performing dangerous stunts on public roads, authorities said.

Police said the riders were seen driving on one wheel and weaving between vehicles, posing a serious threat to public safety and risking lives.

Videos released by Dubai Police showed the reckless behaviour of the motorcyclists, many of whom are believed to be young riders engaging in stunt riding on busy roads.

Authorities confirmed that cases have been registered against the offenders and stressed that strict action will continue against anyone violating traffic laws.

Dubai Police also urged parents to closely monitor their children’s activities and raise awareness about road safety, warning that such behaviour could lead to serious accidents or fatalities.

Netanyahu says he was successfully treated for prostate cancer
Netanyahu says he was successfully treated for prostate cancer
India rebukes Trump for sharing 'hellhole' remarks on birthright citizenship
India rebukes Trump for sharing 'hellhole' remarks on birthright citizenship
US soldier allegedly bet on Venezuelan leader Maduro operation using intel
US soldier allegedly bet on Venezuelan leader Maduro operation using intel
Pentagon email floats suspending Spain from Nato, other steps over Iran rift: source
Pentagon email floats suspending Spain from Nato, other steps over Iran rift: source
Trump orders Iran mine-layers sunk as Iran tolls tankers
Trump orders Iran mine-layers sunk as Iran tolls tankers
Hackers steal $2.5m from Sri Lanka finance ministry
Hackers steal $2.5m from Sri Lanka finance ministry
Clearing Hormuz Strait mines could take six months: report
Clearing Hormuz Strait mines could take six months: report
US Navy Secretary Phelan fired, say sources
US Navy Secretary Phelan fired, say sources