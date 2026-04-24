Dubai cracks down on reckless motorcyclists

A biker performs dangerous stunts on public roads in Dubai in this screenshot from a video released on April 24, 2026. — Screengrab via X @DubaiPoliceHQ

DUBAI: Dubai Police have impounded around 10 motorcycles and initiated legal action against a group of young riders caught performing dangerous stunts on public roads, authorities said.

Police said the riders were seen driving on one wheel and weaving between vehicles, posing a serious threat to public safety and risking lives.

Videos released by Dubai Police showed the reckless behaviour of the motorcyclists, many of whom are believed to be young riders engaging in stunt riding on busy roads.

Authorities confirmed that cases have been registered against the offenders and stressed that strict action will continue against anyone violating traffic laws.

Dubai Police also urged parents to closely monitor their children’s activities and raise awareness about road safety, warning that such behaviour could lead to serious accidents or fatalities.