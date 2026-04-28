Princess Kate makes secret UK exit plan to save Prince William

Princess Kate came forward with a master plan to protect her better half and the future King William from the Waleses 'worst nightmare.'

There are strong reports that Prince Harry will be in the UK this summer for the Invictus Games event, which also means a possible meeting between him and his father, King Charles.

But the Prince and Princess of Wales cannot stand the arrival of the Sussexes back in the royal fold in any way.

According to Heat World, Prince William is already not on good terms with his estranged brother Harry, and the Duke's latest remark about not wanting a royal role invited the future monarch's wrath.

But the lady of the house, Princess Catherine, has been intervening and saving William from mental health problems.

The future Queen came up with a plan, and that is to leave the UK when Harry joins King Charles, the report claimed.

"Kate’s worried about the toll this stress is taking on William, and she’s pushing for them to leave the country when Harry arrives," an insider shared.

The source added, "It may sound extreme, but right now the Sussexes coming back is her worst nightmare, and she strongly feels William needs to be shielded from as much negativity as possible."

Kate Middleton has been urging William to step back for a while and take necessary action once he ascends the throne.