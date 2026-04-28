Indian man brings dead sister's skeleton after bank asks for account holder

Image shows a fake skull on papers. — Pexels

A tribal man in India's Odisha state dug up his dead sister's skeleton and took it to a bank after officials repeatedly told him to bring the account holder to withdraw INR20,000 from her account, according to Indian media.

The incident took place at the Maliposi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank in Patana block of Keonjhar district. The man, identified as Jeetu Munda, was trying to withdraw money from the account of his elder sister, Kalra Munda, who died on January 26.

"I have run several times to the bank, and the people there told me to bring the account holder to withdraw money deposited in her name," Munda told reporters.

"Though I told them that she had died, they did not listen to me and insisted on bringing her to the bank. Therefore, out of frustration, I dug the grave and brought out her skeleton as proof of her death."

Patna Police Station Inspector-in-Charge Kiran Prasad Sahu said the bank had failed to explain the process properly.

"Jeetu is an illiterate tribal man. He does not know what the legal heir or nominee is. The bank officials have failed to make him understand the procedure to withdraw money from the dead person's account," Sahu told the media.

Local Block Development Officer Manas Dandpat said he had only just learned of the incident and that officials would look into resolving the matter.

Police later assured Munda that they would help facilitate the withdrawal of the money from his late sister's account.