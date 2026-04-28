Michael Jackson biopic set to expand with at least one sequel

Michael Jackson biopic Michael may not be the end of the story, as plans for another film are already being discussed about.

Lionsgate boss Adam Fogelson shared that the project could continue. “Look, there’s at least one more movie,” he said, hinting that the full story might need more than one film to be told properly.

The recent release Michael faced massive attention for not covering the child abuse allegations which was linked to the late singer during his lifetime.

Some people involved in the project believe that those parts of the story could be explored in a possible sequel.

Director Antoine Fuqua originally filmed scenes related to these events, including a police raid at Neverland. However, those scenes were later removed after a legal issue came up involving one accuser’s agreement.

This led to expensive reshoots, though some of the removed footage may still be used in a future film.

Fuqua also confirmed that a large part of already filmed material could fit into a follow up project.

He went on to add that he would want to focus on showing Michael as a person rather than just turning the story into something overly dramatic.

Despite mixed reactions from critics before release, the film has done very well with audiences and has seen strong early success at the box office.