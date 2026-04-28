Trump says Iran wants US to open Hormuz Strait 'as soon as possible'

This file photo shows US President Donald Trump addressing media in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. — Reuters/File

Iranian plan would set aside nuclear issue until war ends.

Trump unhappy with delaying deal on nuclear programme.

Iran demands blockade be lifted before any negotiations begin.

Donald Trump said Iran had informed him it was in a "state of collapse" and was figuring out its leadership situation, as efforts to end the conflict appeared at an impasse on Tuesday, with the US president unhappy at the latest plans from Tehran.

Iran's most recent proposal on resolving the two-month war would set aside discussion of its nuclear programme until the conflict was concluded and disputes over shipping from the Gulf were resolved.

Trump wants nuclear issues dealt with from the outset, a US official briefed on Trump's Monday meeting with his advisers said.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump said: "Iran has just informed us that they are in a 'State of Collapse'. They want us to 'Open the Hormuz Strait,' as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!). Thank you for your attention to this matter!".

— Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

It was not clear from Trump's social media post how Iran might have communicated that message.

Gulf leaders meet in Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Gulf leaders met in person in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for the first time since their states became a front in the Iran war. A Gulf official said the meeting aimed to craft a response to the thousands of Iranian missile and drone attacks they faced since the US and Israel launched the war on Iran on February 28.

Attacks have subsided since a ceasefire on April 8, though Gulf capitals remain wary of resumed conflict.

Iran's previous nuclear deal with the United States and other powers in 2015 sharply curtailed its nuclear programme, which it has long maintained is for peaceful, civilian purposes. But that deal fell apart when Trump unilaterally withdrew in his first term in office.

Hopes of reviving peace efforts in a conflict that has killed thousands, thrown energy markets into turmoil and disrupted global trade routes, have receded since Trump last weekend scrapped a visit by his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner to mediator Pakistan.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi shuttled in and out of Islamabad twice during the weekend. He also visited Oman and on Monday went to Russia, where he met President Vladimir Putin and received words of support from a longstanding ally.