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King Charles opens Congress speech with 'everything in common except language'

King Charles opens landmark address with history and a firm message on unity

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 29, 2026

King Charles opens Congress speech with &apos;everything in common except language&apos;
King Charles opens Congress speech with 'everything in common except language'

King Charles began his historic address by thanking the American people for the warmth of their welcome, alongside Queen Camilla, saying that for 250 years the United States and United Kingdom have remained closely intertwined.

He then quoted Oscar Wilde with a touch of dry humour: “We have really everything in common with America nowadays except, of course, language!"

The King acknowledged a period of “great uncertainty” facing both nations, referencing recent violence in Washington in a sober reminder of the fragility of public life. 

King Charles opens Congress speech with everything in common except language

With steady emphasis, he declared that such acts “will never succeed,” stressing that despite differences both countries remain aligned in protecting citizens and honouring those who serve. 

Charles repeated Donald Trump’s own words back: "The bond of kinship and identity between America and the United Kingdom is priceless and eternal. It is irreplaceable and unbreakable."

In a more personal reflection, the monarch recalled his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who addressed the chamber in 1991, saying he was honoured to continue that legacy and to bring “the highest regard and friendship of the British people” to the States.

He joked that when addressing the UK Parliament, “an age-old tradition” still involves taking a Member of Parliament “hostage” at Buckingham Palace until the monarch is safely returned. 

Everyone started laughing.  He continued in the same tongue-in-cheek spirit, adding that in modern times guests are “looked after rather well” -often to the point that they “do not want to leave.”

Turning to the Speaker, he quipped: “I don’t know, Mr Speaker, if there were any volunteers for that role today,” prompting further chuckles from assembled lawmakers.

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