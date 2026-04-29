King Charles reminds Trump of “checks and balances” in 'Tale of Two Georges'

King Charles used his historic address to the US Congress to deliver a sweeping speech.

He opened on a reflective note, stressing that both Britain and the United States draw strength from “vibrant, diverse and free societies,” that this unity also empowers both nations to confront “the ills that, so tragically, exist in both our societies today.”

Turning personal, the King spoke of his Christian faith as a guiding force in his life, a reference that drew a strong response from lawmakers.

He followed this by his long-standing commitment to interfaith work, noting the “profound respect that develops as people of different faiths grow in their understandings of each other.”

Revisiting 1776, he joked that Charles Dickens might have described the era as “A Tale of Two Georges”, referencing both George Washington and his own ancestor King George III.

With a smile, he added: “King George never set foot in America and, please rest assured, I am not here as part of some cunning rearguard action!” prompting laughter and applause across the chamber.

The King then praised America’s founders as “bold and imaginative rebels with a cause”, before tracing the deep constitutional links between the two nations.

He cited shared legal traditions, from English Common Law and Magna Carta to the British Enlightenment, and how these shaped American governance.

King Charles also highlighted the Declaration of Rights of 1689 as a foundation not only for Britain’s constitutional monarchy but also for principles later reflected in the US Bill of Rights of 1791.

He further pointed out that Magna Carta has been cited in at least 160 US Supreme Court cases since 1789.

Reflecting on history, he recalled standing with the US after the September 11 attacks, referencing NATO’s Article 5, and said he would again pay tribute during his visit to New York.

“We stood with you then and we stand with you now,” he said.

In a pointed historical contrast, he also referenced earlier remarks by Donald Trump criticising aspects of the British military, including the Royal Navy.

The King, himself a former naval officer, used the moment to call the strength of UK–US intelligence and defence cooperation across Europe and the Atlantic alliance.

“As we look toward the next 250 years,” he said, “we must also reflect on our shared responsibility to safeguard Nature, our most precious and irreplaceable asset."

He described mountains in Scotland and Appalachia as once being “one,” and warned that collapsing natural systems threaten both prosperity and national security, describing nature itself as “nature’s own economy.”

Finally, the King concluded: “And so, to the United States of America, on your 250th birthday, let our two countries rededicate ourselves to each other in the selfless service of our peoples and of all the peoples of the world.”

Ending on a traditional note, he added: “God bless the United States, and God bless the United Kingdom," drawing a final standing ovation and sustained applause from Congress.