13 India-backed terrorists killed during infiltration bid along Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

This file photo shows security forces taking position during an operation. — ISPR/File

ISPR says 8 FAK militants neutralised during Mohmand operation.

Adds 5 militants killed after intense firefight in N.Waziristan.

Sanitisation ops continue against terrorists in border areas.

Security forces thwarted two infiltration attempts along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and killed 13 Indian-sponsored terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during separate actions on April 28 and 29.

In Mohmand district, the movement of a group of Fitna al-Khawarij militants trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border was picked up by the security forces, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

"Own troops effectively engaged this group of khwarij. As a result of precise and skilful engagement, eight khwarij belonging to Indian-sponsored, Fitna al Khwarij were sent to hell," it said.

In another engagement, security personnel effectively foiled another infiltration attempt by a group of FAK militants along the Pak-Afghan border in the North Waziristan district.

Five terrorists were neutralised after an intense fire exchange, the military's media wing said.

"These engagements once again substantiate Pakistan's repeated stance regarding the abject failure of the Afghan Taliban regime to ensure effective border management on their side.

"The Afghan Taliban regime must fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by khwarij and involvement of its citizens in terrorism inside Pakistan.

"The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers," the statement read.

Meanwhile, security forces launched sanitisation operations to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area.

It reiterated that the relentless counter-terrorism campaign under vision "Azm e Istehkam" — as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan — by security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.