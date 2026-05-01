Taylor Swift's deleted countdown sparks bizarre 'Toy Story 5' theory

Taylor Swift has Swifties spiralling again with a mysterious countdown at the centre of the chaos.

According to fan screenshots circulating online, a cryptic timer briefly appeared on the popstar’s official website on Thursday, April 30, sparking immediate speculation about what could be coming next. Before long, the countdown vanished, only adding fuel to the frenzy.

The timer reportedly featured a sky-blue background covered in white clouds, with bright yellow numbers ticking down to May 2.

For many fans, the design looked instantly familiar. Swifties were quick to point out its striking resemblance to Andy’s iconic wallpaper from Toy Story, sending social media into detective mode as theories started flying.

On Reddit, fans began piecing together possible clues, with one user writing, “Legit all I can see is Toy Story here. Maybe she’s doing an original song for Toy Story 5.“

Others speculated the countdown could hint at anything from a surprise soundtrack contribution to a completely unrelated music announcement wrapped in playful visuals.

Many even noted that the countdown was set to the day that would mark the 20th anniversary of Swift’s self-titled debut album. The Grammy-winner, who is known for leaving breadcrumbs for fans to follow, even stepped out in a striped blue sundress while stepping out in New York City on April 27.

For now, neither Swift nor her team has addressed the deleted timer.