Two new polio cases reported in KP, 2026 tally jumps to three

Female Polio worker administering polio drops to children at Warsak road during anti-polio vaccination campaign in Peshawar on September 9, 2024. — APP

Cases reported from Bannu and North Waziristan districts.

First 2026 case earlier reported in Sindh's Sujawal.

Special anti-polio drive planned in select districts soon.



Two new cases of polio have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the 2026 tally to three, the National Institute of Health (NIH) laboratory in Islamabad confirmed on Friday.

The two new cases were reported from Bannu and North Waziristan districts, according to health authorities. The affected children include a five-month-old infant and a two-year-old girl.

With these latest infections, the total number of polio cases in Pakistan this year has risen to three, as the first case of 2026 was earlier reported from Sujawal district in Sindh.

According to the National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), a special anti-polio campaign will be conducted in selected districts across the country later this month.

During the drive, nearly 19 million children are expected to be administered polio drops to protect them from the disease.

Pakistan had reported 31 polio cases in 2025, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being the most affected province with 20 cases. Nine cases were from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.

Polio is a highly contagious and incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis and death. However, the disease can be prevented thanks to polio vaccines, which are safe and effective and have been safely used in 195 countries, including all Muslim countries.

Polio eradication is a collective responsibility. While Pakistan’s dedicated frontline workers ensure that vaccines reach every child, parents and caregivers play a crucial role by making sure their children receive all recommended doses, including routine immunisations.

The PEI urges all parents and caregivers to ensure that their children are vaccinated during every campaign to protect them from lifelong disability and/or death.

Communities, religious leaders, and the media also play a vital role in promoting vaccination, countering misinformation, and ensuring that every child in Pakistan is protected. Together, we can achieve a polio-free future for every child, in Pakistan and worldwide.