UAE says air traffic returns to normal, precautionary measures lifted

Emirates planes are seen on the tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. — Reuters/File

ABU DHABI: Aviation authorities in the United Arab Emirates said air traffic has returned to normal across the country’s airspace, with all precautionary measures introduced in recent weeks now lifted.

The decision follows a comprehensive assessment of operational and security conditions, officials said, adding that the move was taken in coordination with relevant authorities.

Authorities confirmed that precautionary steps implemented after February 28 have been fully withdrawn, allowing full restoration of flight operations.

They emphasised their continued commitment to maintaining the highest standards of aviation safety, with real-time monitoring systems remaining in place to oversee air traffic and security.

Officials added that efforts will continue to ensure safe, smooth and efficient travel for passengers across the UAE’s airspace.