Goldie Hawn hurt by Meryl Streep bold public comment

Looks like one throwaway Hollywood story may have opened a much bigger wound behind the scenes.

Goldie Hawn is reportedly feeling blindsided after Meryl Streep publicly referenced an old industry rumour that Goldie was often late and difficult to work with – a comment insiders say hit far harder than intended.

While discussing Death Becomes Her, Meryl framed the remark as a funny behind-the-scenes anecdote. But according to sources close to Goldie, the actress was not laughing.

“The pain is not what Meryl said — it is that she said it in public,” one friend shared. “She did not have to say it. She chose to. And Goldie heard the message loud and clear.”

And in Hollywood, where reputation can travel faster than a red carpet rumour, insiders say timing matters.

“Goldie has spent years trying to quietly find her way back into meaningful roles,” a source explained.

“Hollywood already gives women her age fewer chances, fewer scripts, and far less grace. Being publicly branded unreliable by one of the most respected actresses in the business is the last thing she needed.”

Meanwhile, sources claim Meryl walks away untouched.

“Meryl loses nothing by saying it,” the insider added. “She still gets the scripts. She still gets the calls. Goldie is the one who pays for it.”

“For Meryl, it was a joke,” said the friend. “For Goldie, it was damage.”

Hollywood may love a comeback story – but apparently, it still loves gossip more.