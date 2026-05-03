Anna Wintour in 'panic mode' amid growing Met Gala backlash

The queen of sunglasses and seating charts may have a full-blown PR headache on her hands.

Anna Wintour is reportedly scrambling behind the scenes as criticism surrounding this year’s Met Gala grows louder – and far more personal than expected.

Once untouchable in fashion circles, the Met Gala is now being dragged online as “out-of-touch,” “tone-deaf,” and basically the world’s fanciest group chat no one asked to join.

According to insiders, Anna did not see the backlash coming.

“Anna is genuinely shocked by how hostile this has become,” one source claimed. “She never imagined the Met Gala would start being seen as a symbol of excess instead of a cultural institution.”

Sources say the Vogue powerhouse quickly gathered advisers and PR insiders for what’s being described as an emergency messaging meeting.

“There was a real panic meeting about messaging,” one insider revealed. “Anna wanted new talking points immediately. The tone inside was urgent.”

And apparently the strategy has shifted fast. Forget glamour and celebrity selfies – now it’s all about economics.

“The old pitch was fashion, fantasy, and celebrity,” the source explained. “Now every answer starts with jobs, tourism, and how much money the Met Gala brings into New York. That is the new script.”

Insiders also point to Meryl Streep reportedly skipping the gala despite appearing on a Vogue cover with Anna as another awkward signal.

“Anna is used to being admired,” another insider added. “What has rattled her is realizing people are no longer impressed.”

Turns out even fashion’s iciest power player can’t control the internet’s dress code.