Lewis Hamilton looks back at Coachella 2026 with Kim Kardashian

Lewis Hamilton had a great time with girlfriend Kim Kardashian at the Coachella this year, which he attended during a brief break from F1 season.

The 41-year-old British racing driver was spotted hanging out with the reality star, 45, and her family at the music festival.

During a recent interview, Hamilton shared, "I just went to see Justin, went to see my brother. And then, I'm so proud of him and how he performed and it was so intimate as well, was really amazing."

Hamilton has been good friends with the Baby singer, 32, for a long time and the athlete was in the front row to support him during his comeback performance as the Coachella headliner.

The F1 star appeared to be going incognito at the event as he hid his face behind a mask, but the couple were readily recognisable as they made their way through the festival in Indio, California.

Hamilton and Kardashian began dating earlier this year and made their first public appearance together at the Super Bowl.

Despite their newly budding romance, the couple have been friends for more than a decade.