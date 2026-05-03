Brooklyn Beckham delivers fresh blow to dad David Beckham on birthday

David Beckham snubbed by eldest son Brooklyn after several reconciling attempts

David Beckham celebrated his 51st birthday this weekend, surrounded by his loved ones including kids and wife Victoria Beckham, but Brooklyn Beckham was nowhere to be seen with his dad as their feud continues.

The soccer star took to Instagram and shared a sweet tribute to his family and friends for making his day special, without mentioning the ongoing heartache about his eldest son, 27.

David’s other children Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14, and the Spice Girls alum, 52, were all loud and proud in their touching birthday tributes.

“Happy Birthday. we love you so much!!,” Victoria wrote in a post, and described him as their “world” and “everything” in another.

“We love you so much!!! Happy birthday to the best husband, daddy, son, brother, and friend. To the kindest most generous soul. We will spoil you all day!!!! Nobody deserves it more than you xxx,” the designer noted.

In his post, David gushed that he was “very lucky & blessed to have had a very special day today being spoilt by my wife, kids, family and friends from the moment I opened my eyes till now.”

However, Brooklyn stayed away from social media the entire day. The aspiring photographer snubbed his mom on her birthday last month as well.

Despite the parents reportedly trying to mend their bond with their son and his wife Nicola Peltz, they’re allegedly met with a cold shoulder. A previous report last month confirmed that Brooklyn has refused to talk to his family, except through his legal team.