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Former New York Mayor Giuliani hospitalised in critical condition

Spokesperson Ted Goodman did not immediately provide more details about Giuliani's condition or how long he has been hospitalised

By
Reuters
|

Published May 04, 2026

Former Donald Trump lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani arrives at US Federal court in his case to surrender valuables to Georgia election workers he was found to have defamed, in New York City, US, November 26, 2024.— Reuters
Former Donald Trump lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani arrives at US Federal court in his case to surrender valuables to Georgia election workers he was found to have defamed, in New York City, US, November 26, 2024.— Reuters 

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalised and is in "critical but stable condition," his spokesperson said on Sunday.

The spokesperson, Ted Goodman, did not immediately provide more details about Giuliani's condition or how long he has been hospitalised.

"Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same strength now," Goodman said in a statement. "We do ask that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor Rudy Giuliani."

Giuliani, 81, garnered acclaim for his response to the September 11, 2001, al Qaeda attack on New York City, earning the nickname "America's Mayor."

Giuliani worked as an attorney for President Donald Trump in his failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, an effort that led to criminal charges against Giuliani in two US states and a defamation lawsuit from election workers. Giuliani has denied wrongdoing in the criminal cases.

Trump, in a social media post, called Giuliani the "Best Mayor in the History of New York City" and said he had been mistreated by Democrats.

Giuliani was previously hospitalised last year following a car crash in New Hampshire.

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