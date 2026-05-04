'What a match': Fans hail thrilling PSL 11 final as Zalmi end nine-year wait

Peshawar Zalmi celebrate PSL 11 victory after the final match against Hyderabad Kingsmen in Lahore on May 3, 2026. — X@babarazan258

Peshawar Zalmi ended a nine-year wait for Pakistan Super League glory with a composed five-wicket victory over debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen in the PSL 11 final at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, sparking jubilant reactions from fans across the cricketing world.

All-rounder Aaron Hardie emerged as the star of the night, delivering a match-winning performance with both ball and bat. His four-wicket haul restricted Kingsmen to a modest total, before he anchored the chase with an unbeaten half-century to guide Zalmi home with 28 balls to spare. Chasing 130, Zalmi approached the target with calm authority, sealing the win for the loss of five wickets.

The triumph marked Zalmi’s second PSL title — their first since 2017 — and a significant personal milestone for captain Babar Azam, who lifted his maiden major T20 trophy as skipper. The victory also denied Hyderabad Kingsmen a dream debut season ending, though their impressive run to the final as first-time entrants drew widespread praise.

Fans flooded social media with celebratory reactions after Peshawar Zalmi’s title win, with supporters enjoying the franchise’s second PSL crown and praising a competitive, entertaining season.

Federal Minister for Information Ataullah Tarar was all praise for the match, lauding the "great game of cricket" and the country's effort in staging another successful season of the PSL.

Amid the wider celebrations, much of the spotlight turned to Babar's leadership, with fans lauding his composed captaincy and resilience throughout the tournament, hailing the triumph as a long-overdue milestone in his career.







