Sabrina Carpenter, Joe Keery romance rumours finally confirmed after buzz

Sabrina Carpenter and Joe Keery dating after longstanding speculations

Sabrina Carpenter and Joe Keery are reportedly confirmed to be dating after longstanding buzz about their relationship status.

The 26-year-old pop superstar and the Stranger Things actor, 34, have been linked since last year when Carpenter arrested Keery during her Juno handcuffs tradition at the ACL music festival.

Fans instantly began to ship the two stars for their flirtatious chemistry, and the two carried it on through social media interactions.

The couple were also publicly spotted together again during a Saturday Night Live afterparty, as well as at each other's shows.

While social media continued to buzz about their allegedly budding romance, it was more of a rumour or friendship, rather than a relationship, however, things seem to have taken a turn since.

Many celebrity gossip accounts on social media claimed that the two have transitioned from a friendship into something more.

Despite the confirmations though, the Espresso hitmaker and Djo have not officially confirmed their relationship.