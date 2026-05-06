Pioneering CNN founder Ted Turner dead at 87

Ted Turner, Chairman of Turner Enterprises and the UN Foundation, listens to a question during a news conference on April 1, 2008 at the United Nations in New York. — AFP

CNN gains global prominence during Gulf War live coverage.

CEO Mark Thompson calls Turner enduring spirit of CNN.

Turner inspires rival 24-hour news channels including Fox News.

Ted Turner, the flamboyant US entrepreneur who transformed television news with the creation of CNN in 1980, has died at the age of 87, the network said on Wednesday.

The moustached southerner, yachting enthusiast and philanthropist, whose empire also included sports clubs, had been suffering from the degenerative disease Lewy Body Dementia.

Cable News Network upended established broadcasting with its dedication to around-the-clock breaking news and shot to global recognition with its coverage of the Gulf War in 1990-91.

The 24-hour network was the first in the United States to run non-stop news and quickly built a worldwide footprint.

Ted Turner (L), recipient of the 2005 Alan Cranston Peace Award, and Mikhail Gorbachev (R), former president of the Soviet Union, answer questions during a news conference on April 20, 2005 at the United Nations headquarters in New York City. — AFP

Correspondents brought live coverage from major events ranging from the collapse of the Soviet Union to the Chinese crackdown on the Tiananmen Square protests.

CNN's decision to keep reporters in Baghdad amid US bombing on the Iraqi capital cemented the network's reputation as an indispensable source of breaking news.

"Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we stand, and we will all take a moment today to recognise him and his impact on our lives and the world," Mark Thompson, chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, said in a statement.

"He was and always will be the presiding spirit of CNN."

Media mogul Ted Turner and his wife, actress Jane Fonda, leave the Elysee Palace on May 18, 1994 in Paris after visiting the French President Francois Mitterrand. — AFP

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio in November 1938, Robert Edward "Ted" Turner III went to a military boarding school in Tennessee, and then attended Brown University, but was expelled before graduating.

Turner took over a faltering family advertising business after his father, despondent over financial problems, committed suicide.

After buying a number of radio stations, Turner's purchase of a struggling Atlanta station in 1970 was his first move into television.

Ten years later, that became the flagship of his nationwide Turner Broadcasting System, the profits from which he parlayed into the launch of CNN.

CNN's success inspired the creation of other 24-hour news channels including Fox News by longtime Turner rival Rupert Murdoch, MSNBC and countless networks worldwide.

Turner's television empire expanded beyond CNN and included TBS and TNT channels for sports and entertainment, Turner Classic Movies and Cartoon Network, among others.