 
Geo News

Afghan evacuees in Doha must be relocated by Sept 2026, Qatar tells US

Qatar asks Washington not to send new Afghan evacuees to its territory, show diplomatic documents
By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

Published May 08, 2026

A member of the Qatar Air force walks next to a boy evacuated from Afghanistan, at Al-Udeid airbase in Doha. — Reuters/File
A member of the Qatar Air force walks next to a boy evacuated from Afghanistan, at Al-Udeid airbase in Doha. — Reuters/File

DUBAI: Qatar has asked the United States to relocate Afghan evacuees living in Doha by September 29, 2026, under a temporary hosting agreement that has now been extended.

According to diplomatic documents released by the US State Department, both countries have agreed to continue the arrangement until 2026, but Qatar has stressed that it must remain temporary.

The agreement covers Afghan nationals evacuated after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

They are being housed at Camp As Sayliyah, near Doha, while waiting for resettlement in the US or other countries. More than 1,100 evacuees are currently at the facility.

The documents show Qatar has asked Washington to settle the status of all evacuees already in the camp and has requested that no new Afghan evacuees be sent to its territory.

Camp As Sayliyah was used as a key transit centre during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 when thousands of Afghans were processed for resettlement abroad.

The original agreement was signed in 2023 and extended once in 2024 before the latest extension.

Under the deal, responsibility for relocating evacuees after the deadline lies with the United States.

What's included in talks to end the Iran war and reopen Hormuz?
What's included in talks to end the Iran war and reopen Hormuz?
India state polls deepen Hindu-Muslim political divide, results show
India state polls deepen Hindu-Muslim political divide, results show
Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt announces birth of second child
Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt announces birth of second child
Trump reversed Hormuz ship escort plan after Saudi blocks US base, airspace access: report
Trump reversed Hormuz ship escort plan after Saudi blocks US base, airspace access: report
Trump says Iran deal 'very possible' but threatens strikes if talks fail
Trump says Iran deal 'very possible' but threatens strikes if talks fail
Motorbike gunmen kill political aide in India's West Bengal
Motorbike gunmen kill political aide in India's West Bengal
Iran conflict may have motivated Trump dinner shooting suspect: report video
Iran conflict may have motivated Trump dinner shooting suspect: report
Pioneering CNN founder Ted Turner dead at 87
Pioneering CNN founder Ted Turner dead at 87