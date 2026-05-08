 
Geo News

Trump announces three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine

US president hopes ceasefire is "beginning of end of a very long, deadly, and hard-fought war"
By
Reuters
|

Published May 08, 2026

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, US, May 8, 2026.— Reuters/File
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, US, May 8, 2026.— Reuters/File
  • Ceasefire will remain effective from May 9 to 11.
  • Swap of 1000 prisoners part of ceasefire: Trump.
  • Trump appreciates Putin, Zelensky over agreement.

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced on social media that there would be a three-day ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine from May 9 until May 11 to mark the end of World War Two for the Russians.

Trump had said after a phone call with Putin on April 29 that a temporary ceasefire was in the works. Putin announced a similar truce last year that lasted three days but was not agreed with Kyiv.

Trump said in a Truth Social post that the pause will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each country.

"Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard-fought war," he said, adding that there was constant progress in talks to end the conflict.

Trump announces three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine

Russia announced a ceasefire for May 8 to 9 to coincide with commemorations of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II and a military parade in Moscow's Red Square.

Ukraine announced its own proposal for an open-ended ceasefire that started at midnight on Tuesday (2100 GMT), urging Russia to reciprocate.

Officials said on Thursday that Ukraine's top negotiator, Rustem Umerov, had arrived in Miami for a series of meetings with US representatives as peace talks on ending Russia's war in Ukraine have stalled in recent months.

The US-brokered talks ⁠are deadlocked over Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. Moscow demands Kyiv pull troops back from parts of the region it has failed to capture in its four-year full-scale invasion. Ukraine says it will not cede land that it controls.

Moscow and Kyiv have both accused each other of violating ceasefires that each has separately declared.

US and Iran exchange fire in Hormuz despite ongoing ceasefire
US and Iran exchange fire in Hormuz despite ongoing ceasefire
What's included in talks to end the Iran war and reopen Hormuz?
What's included in talks to end the Iran war and reopen Hormuz?
India state polls deepen Hindu-Muslim political divide, results show
India state polls deepen Hindu-Muslim political divide, results show
Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt announces birth of second child
Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt announces birth of second child
Trump reversed Hormuz ship escort plan after Saudi blocks US base, airspace access: report
Trump reversed Hormuz ship escort plan after Saudi blocks US base, airspace access: report
Trump says Iran deal 'very possible' but threatens strikes if talks fail
Trump says Iran deal 'very possible' but threatens strikes if talks fail
Motorbike gunmen kill political aide in India's West Bengal
Motorbike gunmen kill political aide in India's West Bengal
Iran conflict may have motivated Trump dinner shooting suspect: report video
Iran conflict may have motivated Trump dinner shooting suspect: report