Nicola Peltz sparks fresh Beckham feud buzz with emotional family photo

Brooklyn's January Instagram statement brought the feud fully into public view

Nicola Peltz appeared to take a subtle dig at the Beckhams amid their ongoing feud as she took to Instagram with a loved-up family photo on Friday.

Brooklyn is said to have begun distancing himself from the Beckhams after his April 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz, with Page Six reporting last summer that he had gone "no contact" with his family.

His January Instagram statement brought the feud fully into public view.

Taking to social media Nicola, 31, dropped a striking photo of herself and the aspiring chef beaming alongside her billionaire parents Nelson and Claudia.

Nicola Peltz's official Instagram account

She captioned the snap: 'My whole heart and world in one photo'.

It comes after Brooklyn allegedly claimed that his family values 'public promotion and endorsements above all else', adding that 'Brand Beckham comes first'.

The fashion designer, 52, famously known as the Spice Girls star, appeared on Emma Grede's podcast Aspire this week.

She opened up about building their £500 million empire, often referred to as 'Brand Beckham', admitting it was 'never their intention' and emphasising that she was never a 'pushy parent.'