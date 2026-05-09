Romeo Beckham shares loved up moment with girlfriend Kim Turnbull

The son of David and Victoria Beckham shared a sweet romantic moment with Kim as leaned in for a passionate kiss

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Kim Turnbull appeared close than ever as they posed for a loved-up snap together on Friday.

As for the model's personal life, he recently made his debut at the Met Gala, narrowly avoiding a run-in with his estranged brother Brooklyn.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham shared a sweet romantic moment with Kim as leaned in for a passionate kiss.

The couple had previously attended the Met Gala's Saint Laurent after party together, while Romeo walked the red carpet for the event itself solo.

As far as their relationship is concerned, the duo began dating in late 2024, initially splitting in June 2025 after seven months, but they reconciled in October of last year.

It comes after Romeo's mother Victoria addressed her estranged son Brooklyn's explosive claims in a recent interview.

Brooklyn is said to have begun distancing himself from the Beckhams after his April 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz, with Page Six reporting last summer that he had gone "no contact" with his family.

His January Instagram statement brought the feud fully into public view.

Brooklyn also alleged that his family values 'public promotion and endorsements above all else', adding that 'Brand Beckham comes first'.