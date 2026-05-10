Lee Andrews accuses Dubai aesthetician of illegal practice amid payment row

The clinician also alleged that Lee blocked him, without explaining why the couple had allegedly failed to pay

Katie Price's self-proclaimed multi-millionaire husband, Lee Andrews has slammed a Dubai clinician over his allegedly 'botched' cosmetic work, claiming that neither he nor Katie were not satisfied with the treatments.

The controversial businessman,43, was recently named by a UAE-based aesthetic clinician, who alleged that the couple failed to pay for cosmetic procedures they underwent in recent months.

The claims surfaced after The Sun reported allegations that Lee used fake money to scam women.

Following the report, the clinician shared his own experience with the couple.

Lee has now taken to social media to speak about their experience at the clinic.

Sharing a screenshot of the clinician's Instagram page, he wrote on top: 'This man is operating an illegal practice in Dubai South from his villa without license charging clients and using products not listed by the authorities he augmented my wife and myself terrible results that needed further qualified corrective surgery be careful guys.'

The clinician also alleged that Lee blocked him, without explaining why the couple had allegedly failed to pay.

However, Lee denied these claims when approached by The Sun.

He further insisted that Katie was left 'unable to move her mouth' following the procedure.