Internet users may face 'degraded' connectivity: PTCL

Ethernet cables used for internet connections are pictured in a Berlin office, August 20, 2014. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Internet users of the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) across the country may experience slower connectivity as the company has announced scheduled maintenance work on a submarine cable from May 11 to 18.

"A maintenance activity is planned on one of our Submarine cables to repair a fault by international cable consortium,” the PTCL said in a social media post.

“The activity will start on 11 May 2026 which can last till 18 May 2026.”

The company added that during this period, internet services may face "degradation," particularly during evening hours.

“During this period, customers may face Internet service degradation during evening hours,” the statement added.

“We regret the inconvenience, please.”

It may be noted here that this would be the second degradation in the last two months as the PTCL carried out maintenance work from April 14 to 20.

In a separate development last month, telecom operators began rolling out 5G services in selected areas after being issued spectrum licences at a ceremony in Islamabad, which was also addressed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier in March, the government completed a spectrum auction in Islamabad, raising $507 million through the sale of 480 megahertz (MHz) of spectrum. Three operators took part in bidding for the 2,600MHz band, a key frequency range for enabling 5G services.