IT exports projected to hit $4.6bn this year, PM told

PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs review meeting on the affairs of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication in Islamabad on May 11, 2026. — APP

Internet connections surge 1.9m to 5.10m nationwide.

IT exports projected reach $4.6bn current fiscal year.

Pakistan 5G auction generates $509m revenue.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday chaired a review meeting on the affairs of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, wherein it was informed that the number of domestic internet connections in the country had surged from 1.9 million in 2024 to 5.10 million this year, and IT exports were expected to touch $4.6 billion during the current fiscal year.

The prime minister said that promoting the IT sector and increasing IT-related exports were among the government’s priorities.

He emphasised that Pakistan’s youth possessed immense potential in the IT field, which must be fully utilised.

PM Shehbaz instructed to accelerate the establishment of Asaan Khidmat Centres in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and foster collaboration with provincial governments to launch the facilities across the provinces.

He said that cooperation from provincial and district-level governments should be sought to reduce the digital gap between urban and rural areas in the IT sector.

During the briefing on various initiatives for the promotion of IT, it was told that a recent 5G services auction was held in Pakistan, marking the world’s largest such auction since 2016, generating $509 million in revenue for the country.

Besides, the “Indus AI Week” was organised in February 2025 to promote Artificial Intelligence, featuring events across 30 cities, participated by over 100 international delegates, and featuring 88 pavilions.

It was informed that fibre connectivity has been provided to government schools and health units in Islamabad, and the provision of free internet hotspots in the capital was in its final stages.

The participants were also told that E-learning pods were being installed in Saidpur Model Village and Fatima Jinnah Park.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ahad Khan Cheema, and Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, and other high-ranking government officials.