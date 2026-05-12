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Ayesha Zafar sets multiple records with century against Zimbabwe in first T20I

Batter becomes second Pakistani woman to score T20I century
By
Sports Desk
|

Published May 12, 2026

Pakistans Ayesha Zafar celebrates scoring her century during their first T20I against Zimbabwe at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on May 12, 2026. — PCB
Pakistan's Ayesha Zafar celebrates scoring her century during their first T20I against Zimbabwe at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on May 12, 2026. — PCB

Top-order batter Ayesha Zafar scored a record-breaking unbeaten century for Pakistan against Zimbabwe in the opening T20I at National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on Tuesday.

Ayesha, who walked out to bat at No.3 with the scoreboard reading 23/1 in 1.5 overs, launched an all-out attack on the Zimbabwean bowlers and went on to register her maiden century on the final delivery of the innings by smashing Nomvelo Sibanda for a four towards the mid-wicket region.

The top-order batter made 102 not out off just 47 deliveries, smashing 15 fours and two sixes during her monumental knock, which powered Pakistan to a mammoth total of 237/5 in the ongoing fixture, which was their highest in the format, surpassing the previous best of 181/4, which they achieved against South Africa in 2024.

As a result, Ayesha became only the second batter to score a century for Pakistan in Women's T20Is, joining teammate Muneeba Ali, who has achieved the feat twice.

Ayesha's score of 102 not out was also the joint-highest ever achieved by a Pakistani batter in the format, drawing level with Muneeba.

Players to score century for Pakistan in Women's T20Is

  • Muneeba Ali – 102 against Ireland in 2023
  • Muneeba Ali – 100 not out against Ireland in 2025
  • Ayesha Zafar – 102 not out against Zimbabwe in 2026

Furthermore, Ayesha's maiden century, which came off 47 deliveries, was also the fastest by a Pakistani batter in Women's T20Is, surpassing the previous record held by Muneeba, who had taken 66 deliveries to notch up her maiden ton at the T20 World Cup 2023.

Fastest centuries for Pakistan in Women's T20Is

  • Ayesha Zafar – 47 balls against Zimbabwe in 2026
  • Muneeba Ali – 66 balls against Ireland in 2023
  • Muneeba Ali – 68 balls against Ireland in 2025
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