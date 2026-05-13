OpenAI chief Altman says Elon Musk wanted control of ChatGPT maker, denies betrayal

CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman arrives at the courthouse on the day of the trial in Elon Musk's lawsuit over OpenAI for-profit conversion at a federal courthouse in Oakland, California, US, May 12, 2026.— Reuters

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman on Tuesday rejected Elon Musk's claim that he betrayed the ChatGPT maker's founding mission to serve the public good, and said it was Musk who was interested in seizing control of OpenAI and making money from it.

In an August 2024 lawsuit, Musk accused Altman and OpenAI of persuading him into giving $38 million, only to see the nonprofit abandon its mission to benefit humanity and instead become a for-profit corporation.

The trial, now in its third week, may determine the future of OpenAI and its leadership, as it prepares for a possible initial public offering that could value the business at $1 trillion.

Testifying in the Oakland, California, federal court, Altman denied Musk's contention that he and OpenAI President Greg Brockman, who is also a defendant, tried to "steal a charity."

Altman said "it feels difficult to even wrap my head around that framing," and that he hoped that "as OpenAI continues to do well, the nonprofit will do even better."

Musk, the world's richest person, is seeking about $150 billion in damages from OpenAI and Microsoft, a major investor, to be paid to an OpenAI nonprofit.

He testified early in the trial, saying: "If you have someone who is not trustworthy in charge of AI, I think that’s a very big danger for the whole world." Musk also wants Altman and Brockman removed from their roles.

Altman balked at Musk bid for majority control

OpenAI was co-founded in 2015 by several entrepreneurs, including Musk and Altman.

It has tried to show that Musk knew about the for-profit plan prior to leaving its board in 2018, but wanted control of the company, and is suing now because he regrets missing out on potential riches. OpenAI created a for-profit entity in March 2019.

Asked whether Musk opposed the for-profit plan, Altman said "quite the opposite."

He recalled Musk once demanding a 90% stake in OpenAI, and despite later softening his stance always sought majority control, an idea Altman was "extremely uncomfortable" with.

“I had quite a lot of experience with startups, had seen a lot of control fights,” he said, citing Musk’s SpaceX as an example where founders of well-performing companies consolidated power to ensure permanent control.

Altman also said that while he and other OpenAI leaders wanted to stay on Musk's good side, he balked at a merger with Tesla, Musk's electric car company.

“I don’t think we would have had the ability to ensure that (our) mission was acted on," he said. "Fundamentally, Tesla needs to serve its customers and sell cars.”

OpenAI Chair surprised at Musk takeover bid

The trial marks a clash among tech giants, with Musk portraying himself as a defender of ordinary people from the perils of AI and Silicon Valley titans who care more about money.

It came after OpenAI raised hundreds of billions of dollars from large technology companies and investors to build its computing power, ahead of a potential IPO.

Altman said Musk's departure sparked mixed feelings within OpenAI. He said some worried it might make funding more difficult, while others were relieved to be freed of Musk's insistence that researchers regularly defend their work and progress.

"I don’t think Mr Musk understood how to run a good research lab," Altman said. "He had demotivated some of our most key researchers."

Bret Taylor, chairman of OpenAI, testified on Tuesday that OpenAI received a formal takeover offer from a consortium led by Musk’s rival company xAI in February 2025, six months after Musk sued.

“I was surprised,” Taylor said. “This proposal was to acquire this non-profit by a group of for-profit investors, which felt contradictory to the spirit of the lawsuit."

Motives, assurances are debated

Testimony in the trial before US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers may conclude this week.

Jurors could begin deliberating whether the defendants are liable by May 18. Rogers would determine any remedies.

Former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever testified on Monday that he spent about a year gathering evidence for OpenAI directors that Altman had displayed a "consistent pattern of lying."

Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella, whose company is a major OpenAI investor, testified on Monday that the investment was a "calculated risk."

Others who have testified include Brockman, former OpenAI technology chief Mira Murati and Shivon Zilis, a former OpenAI board member who is also mother to four of Musk's children.