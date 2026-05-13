Hannah Waddingham confirms she has fallen for 'very good looking man'

Hannah sparked romance rumours in March when she was pictured with handsome spine surgeon Nick Beresford-Cleary at the Cheltenham Festival

Hannah Waddingham has opened up about a new chapter in her life, revealing that she has fallen in love with a very good looking man.

The Ted Lasso actress, 51, has spilled details about her love life and new man in her cover story interview with Women's Health UK, blushing as she described her new partner as 'very good looking' and 'really lovely.'

For those unversed, Hannah raised her daughter as a single mother after parting ways with her partner, Gianluca Cugnetto.

'It's taken me eight years,' Hannah admitted to the magazine, when asked about getting into a new relationship. 'I didn't really have the space mentally or emotionally for that.'

'I've hunkered down and focused on my girl and me. [But] now I'm ready to stick my head above the parapet a bit more.'

'And it's really lovely too, obviously, my relationship. But the best thing about it is, firstly, being happy and strong in myself.'

When asked if 'it's a very good-looking parapet,' Hannah laughed and confirmed 'it is!'

Although Hannah has not revealed the identity of her new boyfriend, she sparked romance rumours in March when she was pictured with handsome spine surgeon Nick Beresford-Cleary at the Cheltenham Festival.