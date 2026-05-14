US waives visa bonds for eligible Fifa World Cup fans from 50 countries

US President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino hold a 2026 FIFA World Cup final match ticket that was presented to President Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US., August 22, 2025. — Reuters

The Trump administration will temporarily waive visa bond requirements for eligible World Cup ticket-holders from countries subject to a controversial US travel deposit scheme, a State Department official said on Wednesday.

Citizens from 50 countries have been required since last year to pay deposits ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 to obtain tourist visas for the United States, with the money refunded upon departure. Washington said the measure was introduced to prevent visa overstays.

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar said the bond requirement would now be lifted for qualifying football fans attending this summer’s FIFA World Cup.

“(The United States is) waiving visa bonds for qualified fans who bought World Cup tickets and opted in to FIFA PASS as of April 15, 2026,” Namdar told Al Jazeera.

The waiver also applies to eligible players, coaches and team staff from the affected countries.

Five nations subject to the visa bond rules qualified for the World Cup: Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Tunisia.

However, separate Trump administration restrictions remain in place for some countries, including Haiti and Iran, whose citizens face broader entry bans under US immigration directives.

“We remain committed to strengthening US national security priorities while facilitating legitimate travel for the upcoming World Cup tournament,” Namdar said in a statement.

The FIFA World Cup will take place in June and July across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tournament opens on June 11 in Mexico, while the first match in the United States is scheduled for June 12 in Inglewood, California. The final will be played on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The US launched the FIFA PASS system in January to speed up visa processing for ticket-holders. To qualify for the waiver, fans from affected countries had to register through the programme by April 15.

The administration’s immigration crackdown has drawn scrutiny ahead of the tournament, including concerns over the presence of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers at venues.

Human Rights Watch last month urged FIFA to seek an “ICE Truce” during the tournament, including guarantees against immigration enforcement operations at stadiums and related sites.

The Department of Homeland Security said international visitors attending the games “have nothing to worry about” if they hold legal immigration status.