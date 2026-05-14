Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes reunite after tumultuous relationship

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes appear to be giving their love another chance after their on-and-off relationship ended at the end of 2025.

The country musician and the actor were spotted strolling through New York City this week, a month after they met up in April.

The Cowboys Cry Too hitmaker and the Outer Banks star drew attention to their outing, given their explosive breakup last year after which they released public statements about not being good for each other.

Their pictures together went viral after the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi posted about it on social media.

Fans flocked to the comments and reacted to the new twist in their tumultuous relationship, with one joking, "love her down but i KNOW her friends are tired."

Another added, "we’re tired tho," and "Omg their relationship is exhausting." chimed in a third.

"8 hours of therapy a day and still doing this? ok!" one jokingly added.